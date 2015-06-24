Lost your password?
There’s something primitive and pure about driving a truly powerful car. The way it growls beneath your heels, the instinctive way it knows how you need it to move, the eerie way it can almost read your mind. The knowledge that there is an extraordinary beast beneath you, and you hold the reins.

2015 Lexus RC F

That’s what driving the 2015 Lexus RC F feels like, at any rate. A super smooth ride with aggressive, daring and unreserved power the RC F boasts the most powerful V8 engine ever developed by Lexus, pumping out 467 hp and more than 383 lb.-ft. of torque. It breaks the rules on what a performance coupe can do, showcasing luxury and confidence while emulating racetrack power.2015 Lexus RC FThe inception of the RC lineup started with throwing out preconceived notions of performance cars and focused on exhilarations, not limitations. Lexus designers and engineers were given the freedom of a blank canvas, unconstrained by dictates, inhibitions and convention. The result is a serious powerhouse.LEXUS-01213SMALLAggressively styled inside and out, the RC F takes design cues from the Lexus LFA supercar. With an entirely new platform, new nameplate, and new performance experience, it provides a refreshingly new take in a category of traditional and established choices.LEXUS-01259SMALLThe RC F uses a Torque Vectoring Differential (TVD), another first for Lexus, which operates in three modes: standard, slalom (for nimble steering) and track (for consistent stability) to help with traction. Unique manufacturing techniques include body adhesives and laser screw welding to enhance body rigidity, which ensure the RC F grips the road with supreme efficiency in almost any condition.LEXUS-01190SMALLThe RC series is all about finding common ground and blasting right by it. Take the RC F’s active rear wing, which automatically deploys above 50 mph to provide down force. The technology, adopted from the LFA, highlights this beast’s aerodynamics.Test driving the 2015 Lexus RC FWe put this bad boy to the test and found that it lived up to the hype and then some. It’s rare to find a vehicle so luxurious, so smooth and yet so powerful and racetrack ready. We’re partial to the traffic stopping blue, but it looks pretty sexy in any color.

Get ready to make the rest of the road very, very envious.

Alister & Paine
Alister & Paine

*Tried & Tested. Alister & Paine practices old-school journalistic integrity. We only write from experience–never press releases. If we haven’t tried it and loved it you won’t find it in our magazine.

  • It’s a two-door IS F. Set to compete with the likes of the Audi S5 and the BMW M4 but with Scion-like boy-racer styling. Hardly innovative in execution, but Toyota’s not gonna sit by and let Cadillac take on the Germans alone in the super coupe market even if their entry is largely unoriginal.

  • Thanks Mike! Isn’t the 306 HP version the RC 350 F Sport? I think the the lack of the ‘350’ designation is what makes this sport coupe the ‘RC F’. Lexus referred to it as the ‘RC F Sport Coupe’ only, I believe, because it’s the ‘RC F’ (model) and it’s a Sport Coupe (car type), not to be confused with the ‘RC 350 F Sport’ (model). Confusing now that I look at it. Looking forward to taking it out on the track…

  • Michael Persiano

    Great article. One correction: This is the RC F and not the RC F sport–we are comparing a wagon to a jet sled in this instance. The F sport is a V6, 306 HP version versus the masterpiece 467 HP engine in the beast. The RC F, among many other things, including the torque vector differential, carbon package, etc. also has 70% different suspension, a track enduring brake system, the wheels and tires to go with it, etc.