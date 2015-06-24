There’s something primitive and pure about driving a truly powerful car. The way it growls beneath your heels, the instinctive way it knows how you need it to move, the eerie way it can almost read your mind. The knowledge that there is an extraordinary beast beneath you, and you hold the reins.

That’s what driving the 2015 Lexus RC F feels like, at any rate. A super smooth ride with aggressive, daring and unreserved power the RC F boasts the most powerful V8 engine ever developed by Lexus, pumping out 467 hp and more than 383 lb.-ft. of torque. It breaks the rules on what a performance coupe can do, showcasing luxury and confidence while emulating racetrack power. The inception of the RC lineup started with throwing out preconceived notions of performance cars and focused on exhilarations, not limitations. Lexus designers and engineers were given the freedom of a blank canvas, unconstrained by dictates, inhibitions and convention. The result is a serious powerhouse. Aggressively styled inside and out, the RC F takes design cues from the Lexus LFA supercar. With an entirely new platform, new nameplate, and new performance experience, it provides a refreshingly new take in a category of traditional and established choices. The RC F uses a Torque Vectoring Differential (TVD), another first for Lexus, which operates in three modes: standard, slalom (for nimble steering) and track (for consistent stability) to help with traction. Unique manufacturing techniques include body adhesives and laser screw welding to enhance body rigidity, which ensure the RC F grips the road with supreme efficiency in almost any condition. The RC series is all about finding common ground and blasting right by it. Take the RC F’s active rear wing, which automatically deploys above 50 mph to provide down force. The technology, adopted from the LFA, highlights this beast’s aerodynamics. We put this bad boy to the test and found that it lived up to the hype and then some. It’s rare to find a vehicle so luxurious, so smooth and yet so powerful and racetrack ready. We’re partial to the traffic stopping blue, but it looks pretty sexy in any color.

Get ready to make the rest of the road very, very envious.