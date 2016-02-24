It’s adventure season. The East Coast is gloomy and the office walls seem to be getting smaller and smaller—it’s the perfect time to break free and road trip. That’s exactly what we did last week, with the super smooth (and super powerful) 2016 Toyota Land Cruiser that surpassed our expectations of what we want from a luxury SUV.

There’s no point in testing out a beast like this in perfect sunshine (although that was a lot of fun too), so we made sure a blizzard was scheduled (thanks Mother Nature!) and headed towards Aspen to chase the powder and the champagne in style.