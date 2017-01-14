Do you remember last year’s MLK weekend? Crazy frigid temperatures, insane wind chill, generally an all around bundle of frozen shiver inside with hot toddy sort of vibe. I believe ours started with good intentions and ski boots and ended with a ski patrol sled ride and twisted ankle. Thankfully, Mother Nature has decided to be a bit kinder this winter season and blessed us with some gorgeous snow and sunshine, a phenomenon that did not make an appearance once last year.

Vermont is always at the top of our list for fantastic skiing—a reasonably easy drive North of NYC and far away from the insanity that the local mountains provide on the weekends, we’ve always have a fondness for the Green Mountain Range. Drive just a bit further than everyone else into the quaint little town of Warren, VT, home to Sugarbush Ski Resort, and you’ll find yourself in the serene snowcapped mountains so reminiscent of Austria that the Von Trapps actually fled to same region, settling into their new lives in the hills that felt most alive to them. It’s just a six hour drive from Manhattan but you feel as if you’ve driven cross country and somehow ended up in Big Sky, Montana.