So Devachan was born, with a new approach to pretty much everything. The salon starts with a consultation, and then you move on to a dry haircut. The concept here, and it’s mind-blowing in its simplicity and truth, is that your hair is not supposed to be cut or styled wet, because that’s not the final style intention. Your stylist will pick up each dry curl and cut every single one so they fall as a comprehensive ‘team’ of sorts, as opposed to out of sort bundles that fight each other. Susan was my ever so talented stylist, and within minutes I felt the weight fall away and my face emerge as she kept my length but infused style, volume, and shape in my mane.

One of the most unique things about Devachan is the fact that if they see something that doesn’t work great for curly hair, they invent something new. That’s where all of their brand specific products, DevaCurl, come from. Sulfate free and revolutionary for the haircare world, they use things like ‘No-Poo’ (a no lather shampoo) and ‘Heaven in Hair’ (a deep conditioner that hydrates without leaving buildup). That concept also applies to highlights—you won’t find any tiger stripe inducing foils here. Brian was my color artiste, painting each curl with the Pintura technique to accentuate the way the curl will naturally fall and so placing a hint of honey in exactly the right place. He’s also a head scalp massage expert, so good luck getting out of that super comfy hair after a few minutes with him.