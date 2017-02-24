It brings you back to a time in history when the sea was more than a place for us beachgoers to dip our toes—it was ruled by explorers sailing the waters with the use of a simple compass and map. The development of timekeeping on those ships actually led to ship chronometers and modern nautical instruments to help navigate their journey. Without the expeditions of that era, the Chrono’s that we know and love from Ernst Benz may never have come into existence.

Rather fittingly (since we brought her down to USVI for a test run), this particular timepiece sets out to tell a story. With its hearts of gears it tells a legendary tale about the discovery of the western world and the Caribbean Islands, where Ernst Benz first became the iconic brand it is today. It’s a statement piece that feels more than just gears and movements and beauty–it’s a nod to the heritage of our seas, a reminder for modern travelers of what life used to be, and a reflection of time that will one day be an heirloom passed down to the next generation of travelers to come.