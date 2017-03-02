Well, Tuome is one of the few standouts who have the potential to become NYC iconic, they do such a great job perfecting themselves in that niche category. Thomas Chen is the chef/owner of the critically acclaimed East Village restaurant.

Since opening in 2014, Thomas and the restaurant have continued to delight and surprise with his ingredient-driven contemporary American menu that showcases his classic culinary training and Asian influences from his upbringing (he is a first generation Chinese American).

Thomas worked for 4 unfulfilling years as an accountant before giving it all up to follow his true passion, cooking.

After attending culinary school, he spent years working his way up in the kitchen at fine dining institution Eleven Madison Park and spent time at Commerce learning the ins and outs of running a casual neighborhood favorite.