The name Lincoln has been synonymous with luxury for an entire century. They date back to the days when you hopped in the front seat with nowhere to go, just the urge to drive with the sun on your back and the radio blasting. Lincoln was founded with the concept that a vehicle can get you somewhere, but it could do more than just function as an automobile. There was a world of comfort and class waiting to be explored, and that philosophy still holds true today.

But it’s an ever changing landscape, and a crazy fast paced one at that. So five years ago, they look a good long look at themselves in the mirror and decided it was time for a makeover. There’s now a shift in the demographic—it’s no secret that Lincoln’s demo was a bit of an older clientele.

The new vehicles—developed to fit a variety of life stages for the client—are attracting younger, more affluent customers. The Continental’s power is there and effortless when you need it, be it merging onto a freeway or on a long stretch of road for a vacation or other destination.