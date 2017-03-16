SNORKEL & PADDLE BOARD IN YOUR OWN PERSONAL CAYS

Now, most people get to head out with Starlight’s co-captains, Toby and Will, for at least a week. They are partners who have sailed together for years and are super passionate about sailing, cooking, and Bamboo. There’s typically a four night minimum, since you need at least five days to even start to cover what the USVI’s and BVI’s offer. But alas, we were on a tight schedule and were able to fit it just one evening and one day on the yacht, sans Will. In just that one day, Toby took us on a wild twenty four hour ride. We sailed from one amazing snorkeling destination to another, discovered new worlds among the coral and reefs, learned to paddle board, lounged on the deck, swam along the coast, snuggled with Bamboo in the sunshine and feasted on gourmet cuisine and cocktails.

We circumnavigated the entire island of St. John, going to beaches that most visitors don’t even access because they’re on a remote part of the island with limited access by road. At the first hidden gem, Watermelon Cay, we snorkeled (using the boat’s truly fantastic equipment—I’ve never snorkeled without that ‘dammit, saltwater in my nose!’ feeling until I snorkeled with this crew), around a magnificent sandbar so ethereal in its beauty we half expected to see Ariel wash up on shore.

At Lameshur Bay we tried our hand at stand up paddle boarding and ended up in a private cave, the sort that you see in Maldives and Tahiti ads. We took a moment to catch our breath, inhale the exotic unruly nature surrounding us, and let the waves lick our toes as we were once again, speechless. Eventually our appetites caught up to us, and Captain Toby brought us ashore for the next part of our weekend adventures. ‘Anything you would have wanted to change?’ Toby asked us. ‘More time,’ we said in unison, and hugged goodbye, kindred spirits departing.