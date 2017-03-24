It has been a whirlwind of a winter. Mother Nature has been the ultimate Libra this year, flip flopping between Spring, Winter, and something new altogether. Out West, all that craziness has led to one of the most epic skiing seasons of all time. Jackson Hole Resort actually shut down because they got TOO MUCH SNOW (among power lines being out and other important issues). Jackson Hole, of all places. One of the most capable and advanced ski resorts in the country. Very much back up and running after that unusual and intense storm of February, it’s now received a whopping 548 inches of magical powder and it is time to enjoy that beautiful short lived season of Spring Skiing—a precious time where sunshine reigns, the snow has yet to turn to mashed potatoes, and bombing the slopes in your bikini top or board shorts is not only allowed, it’s encouraged.

For our adventure this year we decided to skip the resort and head out for a real Grand Teton adventure in the backcountry. No lines except the fresh tracks we made in the snow…