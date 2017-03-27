Alister & Paine: What was the inspiration behind the Ernst Benz brand?

Mr. Khankin: Ernst Benz was founded by iconic engineer and aviator Ernst Benz who manufactured altimeters for aircrafts, industrial jewels for timepieces and high-fi stereo cartridges. His career and spirit of travel along with passion for the history of watchmaking are the inspiration of Ernst Benz. We try to keep that original intent alive with every new timepiece we create.

Alister & Paine: What sets you apart from other high end watch brands?

Mr. Khankin: As an independent company, our focus about creativity and our dream of building watches that are based on what inspires us as we learn and work with some of the most interesting people of our time. This perspective allows us to be much more focused on our individual customers and working to build the ideal timepiece for them instead of focusing on just commercial success. We are driven by the customer, first and foremost.

Alister & Paine: What is your favorite timepiece to date?



Mr. Khankin: The Ernst Benz 47mm Traditional ChronoLunar. This is the first watch that I built for the company. It has evolved since its inception, but this is the first watch that I built for Ernst Benz and the reason why I am able to continue to build Ernst Benz today. This style of triple-date moonphase chronograph’s is my personal inspiration which was also the very first triple-date moonphase model that was built in 47mm, one of a kind.

Alister & Paine: What’s next for Ernst Benz?



Mr. Khankin: We continue to develop our watches based on the art of watchmaking but we are most excited today about our unique Limited Editions, specifically the concept of “Art & Time” and our collaborations with creative artists that are outside of the watch industry. This allows us to tell our story to a broader group as well as to bring a broader group into the watch world. Art and watchmaking have gone hand in hand since the beginning and we are very excited to be able to express and play our part as a brand in this way to continue developing our community.

Alister & Paine: How would you summarize the company spirit?



Mr. Khankin: We stay very true to the original company culture, which focuses on the Spirit of Travel and the Art of Watchmaking; Precision Instruments for Timekeeping.

Alister & Paine: Who is the typical ‘Ernst Benz’ customer?



Mr. Khankin: We don’t want to say that only men can wear Ernst Benz. The typical person who wears Ernst Benz is independent minded with a great eye for aesthetic and detail who is passionate for everything that is exceptional and unique in life.