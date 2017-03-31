The hustle is real. Rise and grind, rise and grind. It’s exhilarating, break your back work, that comes with incredible highs and lows. The executive life isn’t always an easy one, but it can be an incredibly rewarding one. Gym, coffee, work, cocktails, work, more coffee, all while snippets of conversations surround you in fifteen minute increments and the ‘real world’ swallows you whole…that is, until you step in the front door.

The minute your key turns that deadbolt and your briefcase drops you should feel an instant calm. There should be a transitional moment where you enter your own version of Alice’s Looking Glass. That’s what home is. Not just an apartment, not just a place to hang your hat and lay your head. The soothing effects of creating a cozy and inviting space that feels just right to you—it’s a priceless way to live.

We’ve curated the best pieces we could find to create a timeless elegant escape in the heart of Midtown Manhattan. Everything has been evaluated via our Tried & True Policy—and yes, that means we had to sleep in the $16,000 Duxiana Bed to make sure it’s worth the price tag (and no, it’s not filled with gold). Here are a few of our favorite things for the ultimate oasis.