It’s not often we come across a restaurant and have to really deeply scour our brains to find a critique of the evening. Usually we’re able to find at least one thing that didn’t meet our standards. Perhaps the service, or the wine list. Something, at least. Well, the other night we left Chef Andrew Carmellini’s Little Park restaurant in TriBeCa at a loss for words.

‘Well the….and it wasn’t so….’ We stuttered around, trying to find a way to dig out our harshest of inner critics. Silence fell and then an eruption—‘Did you taste that duck?! Oh, that goats milk cheesecake. I can’t even. And the bubbles to start! Okay but did anyone notice how perfectly pickled those button mushrooms were? That cinnamon toast ice cream will live on in my fantasies forever.’