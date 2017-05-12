If New York City is the city that never sleeps, then Midtown is its beating heart that never stops racing. It’s a real life version of the Emerald City—a place where luxurious convenience beckons and the world is at your fingertips. The real trick is finding the right place to stay for that Upper West Side feel, with the Midtown location. You want a place where the minute the door closes behind you the sweat and neon signs and hint of a cocktail on your lips and the scent of hot dogs and warmth of the central park sun and the sweetly tickling aroma of roasted nuts all hurry up and disappear—the cool air envelops you and a crisp, clean and welcome oasis awaits you.

Park Central Hotel is just that. The luxe hotel is parked (no pun intended) squarely amidst NYC’s most popular haunts in Midtown Manhattan. It’s adjacent to Central Park and super close to all the greats—Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, Rockefeller Center, Times Square, Columbus Circle, Theater District…it’s got it all.