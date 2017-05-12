If New York City is the city that never sleeps, then Midtown is its beating heart that never stops racing. It’s a real life version of the Emerald City—a place where luxurious convenience beckons and the world is at your fingertips. The real trick is finding the right place to stay for that Upper West Side feel, with the Midtown location. You want a place where the minute the door closes behind you the sweat and neon signs and hint of a cocktail on your lips and the scent of hot dogs and warmth of the central park sun and the sweetly tickling aroma of roasted nuts all hurry up and disappear—the cool air envelops you and a crisp, clean and welcome oasis awaits you.
Park Central Hotel is just that. The luxe hotel is parked (no pun intended) squarely amidst NYC’s most popular haunts in Midtown Manhattan. It’s adjacent to Central Park and super close to all the greats—Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, Rockefeller Center, Times Square, Columbus Circle, Theater District…it’s got it all.
Built during the glitz and glamour of the Roaring Twenties, the hotel once accommodated and entertained some of the most fashionable figures of the day – from Jackie Gleason and Mae West to Glenn Miller, Tommy Dorsey, even First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt. There’s an aura in the hallways and a sort of Old Hollywood nod around every corner.
The modern era of the hotel takes that celebrated past and pays homage to it, while bringing a modern and relaxing spin on the hotel’s electrifying environment. There’s such a beautiful juxtaposition in escaping the hectic city life to bask in the stylish space. The focus here is a cool and stylish serenity—the contemporary vibe, with its clean lines and subdued color scheme, carries through the entire hotel. The recent massive multi-million-dollar renovation helped to create that echo of elegance from a bygone era, but with a fresh, contemporary attitude.
Once you’ve strolled Manhattan’s bustling streets, cozy up in the hotel’s Central Market before retreating to your spacious digs adorned with HD TVs, pillow-top mattresses and iPod docking stations. There’s also the Park Lounge (which hosts a weekday happy hour special), and a 24-hour fitness center…you know, so you can force yourself to actually use those sneakers that you always pack.
There’s so much life, love and culture at your fingertips here—escape for a weekend getaway, or make the most of your meetings by exploring the beating pulse of an electric New York City atmosphere and crashing in a bed just minutes away. No need to take the train all the way to SoHo, or even Brooklyn (yeah yeah, we know Williamsburg is all the rage). Find everything you need with the comforts and luxury of home and excitement of an electrifying city. It’s hard not to fall in love and stay forever.