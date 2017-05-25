We’ve scoured Midtown and keep coming back, again and again, to Ocean Prime. It’s got a perfect combination of elegance, class, and an approachable ambiance—the buzz and energy oozing off the power suits is almost as intoxicating as the signature Cucumber Gimlet or Prime Margarita. Whether you’re doing a full board meeting style dinner in the soaring main dining room or getting cozy in the hightop bar booths with drinks and snacks, Ocean Prime is a warm and inviting spot to unwind after a crazy day. Oh, and there’s truffle popcorn as soon as you sit down.

It’s located just a hop, skip and jump away from the belly of the beast at 52nd and Avenue of the Americas. There’s definitely a Mad Men-esque feel in the air here, but modernized. The décor gives off a golden age touch, marrying raw materials with polished details. The jewel-box inspired bar lounge’s showpiece is the detailed marbled bar, a stunning stretch of architectural detail. Herringbone wood, glass and concrete all meld together throughout the space for a sultry, cozy atmosphere.