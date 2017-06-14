We took the new 2017 Infiniti Q60 Sports Coupe out to the lush comforting farmland of Pennsylvania, where roads are endless and traffic nonexistent. It did not disappoint.

Fourteen years ago, Infiniti’s G35 coupe shook up the sport-luxury landscape. With big power and trick steering, the Q60 is bringing that same revolutionary power via a premium sports coupe that combines expressive design with exhilarating performance and dynamics.

The high performance 3.0-litre V6 twin-turbo engine from the new and exclusive “VR” powertrain family is born out of the brand’s extensive in-house experience of six-cylinder powertrain development. The new engine has been engineered to empower the driver and offer increased power and torque with high levels of efficiency. This new “VR30” engine comes in two power ratings: 300 horsepower or 400 horsepower, with the latter offering one of the best power-to-efficiency ratios in the premium sports coupe class.