Growl around the Midtown traffic, lunge your way to the office on the East side, and then speed out of the city on an epic Friday evening drive to the country that will have you loving every curve of the road, every twist of the mountain, every inch of your leather cradled body. It’s an intense luxury experience like never before—the power and intensity of a Ferrari in a truly indulgent and comfortable ride, one that happens to fit the whole family for the best road trip of your life. Or at least a crew of four, which is more than we can say for most Rari’s.

“Lusso” means luxury in Italian, and the term is used on this new Ferrari in a purely literal context. GTC4Lusso describes, simply, a luxurious gran turismo coupe whose engine drives all four wheels. We took this baby on a wild ride from Midtown Manhattan to the stunning Wyebrook Farm in the lush green countryside of Honey Brook, Pennsylvania, where Dean Carlson and his wife, Emelie, have created a model of sustainable agriculture, complete with happy, healthy animals, and delectable food.