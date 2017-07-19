The Hammam Experience includes design details that create an environment both sensuous and serene, from Assyrian-shaped ceilings tiled in Capiz shells to woven-mesh chandeliers of nickel and crystal. You step through a portal of Maccassar ebony into an entry fashioned after a Moroccan courtyard and graced by a fountain carved from Calacatta gold marble.

Every moment of the experience caters to the individual guest’s desires, expressed through his or her individually selected Trump Personal Intention—Calm, Balance, Purify, Heal or Revitalize—that corresponds to a Trump Signature Gemstone Spa Treatment featuring precious gemstone infused oils.

The hammam involves a huge marble slab, purifying body cleanse, an intense scrub, and alternating buckets of hot and cold water poured over your body. And it ends with the most delightful bubbles gently layered atop your body. A little strange and surreal and incredibly fun.