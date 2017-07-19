Summer in the city can be a little crazy—whether you’re in town for a quick business meeting, sightseeing with the family or just because you live in Midtown and the constant buzz is overwhelming you, you might need a staycation in SoHo to unwind from unwinding.
The Spa at Trump is a real respite in an insane go go go city, a calming counterpoint to the bustling Spring Street below, and all around 11,000 square feet of lavish luxury and indulgence. Designed by DiGuiseppe Architects and located on the seventh and eighth floors of Trump SoHo, the luxurious spa features nine private treatment rooms and wet rooms, a state-of-the-art fitness center, two separate authentic luxury hammams for men and women – the first in New York City, indoor and outdoor relaxation areas and an extensive menu of treatments and services.
This hotspot affords spa-goers a rare opportunity to experience this traditional cultural bathing ritual, and it’s become an iconic part of the menu here. The hammam, also known as the Turkish hamam or Turkish bath, is the Middle Eastern variant of a steam bath, which can be categorized as a wet relative of the sauna.
The Hammam Experience includes design details that create an environment both sensuous and serene, from Assyrian-shaped ceilings tiled in Capiz shells to woven-mesh chandeliers of nickel and crystal. You step through a portal of Maccassar ebony into an entry fashioned after a Moroccan courtyard and graced by a fountain carved from Calacatta gold marble.
Every moment of the experience caters to the individual guest’s desires, expressed through his or her individually selected Trump Personal Intention—Calm, Balance, Purify, Heal or Revitalize—that corresponds to a Trump Signature Gemstone Spa Treatment featuring precious gemstone infused oils.
The hammam involves a huge marble slab, purifying body cleanse, an intense scrub, and alternating buckets of hot and cold water poured over your body. And it ends with the most delightful bubbles gently layered atop your body. A little strange and surreal and incredibly fun.
In keeping with the doctrines of the luxury culture and indulgent nature that Trump hotels are known for, every moment of The Spa at Trump SoHo experience caters to a super bespoke experience, whether it’s an exotic Hammam or intensely relaxing massage or facial. It’s the perfect way to unwind in the middle of a city that never sleeps.