A garage is not something you typically associate with being sexy. When it comes to beautifying your home, we all go straight to a kitchen reno, or a decked out bathroom with marble tile. The garage is often forgotten. It’s not considered a ‘room’ in the house, so it’s not properly celebrated and decorated. It’s so common that we just pour some concrete, throw up some doors and a hanging tennis ball and call it a day…but we didn’t want to do that. We wanted a garage worthy of Runge’s handbuilt Porsche powered Frankfurt Flyer, something for our Triumphs to live in that felt luxurious. A place to get greasy and have a beer in a Herman Miller inspired Knut chair.

We started, very literally, at the beginning. The first thing that makes a structure a structure, which is the floor it all rests on. This was a full on restoration Chip & JoJo inspired sort of project, working with what was in place for the modular home built 25 years prior. A typical bare bones space with pretty unsightly floors and exposed walls.