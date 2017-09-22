Lush, intense luxury. Home grown hospitality. Plush carpet at your feet, stunning artwork on every surface surround. A moment ago I was on a highway somewhere in Virginia and suddenly I’m in the French countryside, stumbling upon a royal’s opulent home and being handed a thirst quenching champagne cocktail. The gilded gallery wall frames smile in the sunlight and I know an enchanted evening awaits.

The Inn at Little Washington is a famed Relais and Chateaux, 5 star, 5 diamond property, located in the foothills of the Blue Ridge mountains of Virginia. There is inspiration from the greats, from the classic European inns and countryside Chateaus, but there is no artificial replication—this is an authentic rejuvenation of the town fondly known as Little Washington, a town that 17 year old George Washington once surveyed and saw incredible potential for over 250 years ago.

Renowned self-taught Chef Patrick O’Connell saw that same je n sais quoi in this tiny village forty years ago, when he fell in love with the town and bought his own slice of heaven in the form of a small shack. After gallivanting through Europe via dish washing, line cooking, and any other (often unglamorous) kitchen job he could find, he came back with a vision—he wanted to cook, he wanted to innovate with traditional and creative cuisine, and he wanted to do it in ‘Little’ Washington.