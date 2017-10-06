Alfa Romeo is one of those iconic Italian brands that has always felt unobtainable and elusively remote, a distant sort of dream for the daily drivers of America. The century old Italian motorsport company has had a presence in the States since the ‘60s, but there’s a reemergence happening, a sort of rediscovering as we shift values and start to re-embrace icons and quality, forgoing these silly smart systems full of lane departure alerts and cruise control power tripping so hard it barely lets you drive.

Alfa Romeo is bringing us back to a time where none of that was invented yet, when it was all about horsepower and adventure. Entering an Alfa Romeo 4C Coupe means entering the world of motorsport. It’s one of those brands that became synonymous with being a true motorhead, standing the test of time for automotive enthusiasts throughout the world. The iconic badge is now, more than ever, a symbol of endless innovation and pure driving pleasure.