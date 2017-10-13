He put some numbing drops in my eyes and I practiced taking the contacts in and out. Everything seemed fine. My eyes were a little dry at the office later that day but, otherwise, my eyes felt fine and I was finally free from wearing glasses! That night I came home from the office and my nightmare began.

I could not get my contacts out.

I stood there, a thirty-three year old grown man—a man who frequently regales guests with stories of bull riding, mountaineering, car-racing and other Hemmingway-esque pastimes—with tears streaming down my face as I tried to claw the contacts off of my corneas.

Nearly three hours later and my wife finally took them out for me. Contacts and I, clearly, were not meant to be. And to think, I had bought a ninety-day supply that morning.

Lying in bed that night I realized contact lenses weren’t all that different from glasses. I’d just be replacing one daily inconvenience with another. That’s when I seriously began researching LASIK.

The idea of LASIK, despite having existed for over two decades, still made me a little reluctant. To think I was going to have lasers shot at my eyes when I couldn’t even take out my own contact lenses seemed, well, a little ambitious. I did not want to mess around with my sight so I went into full research mode. I had a lot of questions about LASIK and, like everything else in my life, I wanted the best.