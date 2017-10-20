Find the cobblestones that feel like a yellow brick road and wander up to the fabulous and newly famed Crosby Cat, a larger than life sidewalk statue greeter to the hotel. From there you enter a world of boho chic beauty, with great emphasis placed upon color and texture—the hotel features an impressive, personally selected art collection that focuses on fresh, contemporary and often quirky pieces.

Brick, stone, and glass create a medley of industrial minimalism, while sustainable materials and energy-efficient technology have been used throughout. The interiors are eclectic, ranging from contemporary and colorful spaces to more genteel, old-world atmospheres.

You’ll find yourself sipping a cappuccino and wandering around your room finding delight everywhere you touch or turn. Carefully curated felts, velvets, and linens make you want to feel your surroundings (you’ll actually want to pet your sofa), while luscious pops of color and intricate gypsy-esque patterns catch your eye throughout the suites.