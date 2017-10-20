New York is a city full of options and possibilities. It’s pretty easy to find a comfortable bed and nice suite in almost any part of town, but what about finding a truly extraordinary hotel that makes you feel at home in the best way possible? Kit Kemp, co-owner and designer of the Crosby Street Hotel, firmly believes that hotels need to be a ‘living space’, not just a stuffy spot to rest your head. That philosophy is so clear throughout every square inch of the Crosby. Crosby Street Hotel marks the first American venture of Tim and Kit Kemp, perennial darlings of the London hotel world.
Find the cobblestones that feel like a yellow brick road and wander up to the fabulous and newly famed Crosby Cat, a larger than life sidewalk statue greeter to the hotel. From there you enter a world of boho chic beauty, with great emphasis placed upon color and texture—the hotel features an impressive, personally selected art collection that focuses on fresh, contemporary and often quirky pieces.
Brick, stone, and glass create a medley of industrial minimalism, while sustainable materials and energy-efficient technology have been used throughout. The interiors are eclectic, ranging from contemporary and colorful spaces to more genteel, old-world atmospheres.
You’ll find yourself sipping a cappuccino and wandering around your room finding delight everywhere you touch or turn. Carefully curated felts, velvets, and linens make you want to feel your surroundings (you’ll actually want to pet your sofa), while luscious pops of color and intricate gypsy-esque patterns catch your eye throughout the suites.
The Crosby Street hotel is under Tim and Kit Kemp’s Firmdale Hotel umbrella, and they do a beautiful job of marrying that European elegance with the vibrance and energy of New York City and SoHo. There’s the ground floor bar and restaurant, spacious leafy central garden, sumptuous guest-only drawing room, several stylish private event and meeting rooms, a luxurious 99 seat state of-the-art screening room and a well-appointed gym. Makes for a serious hotspot during any film festival.
One of the best perks of staying here? Stunning floor to ceiling casement windows in the upper floor suites offer incredible uninterrupted glamorous Manhattan skyline and the perfect little nook to sit on and feel like you’re on top of the world. There’s nothing quite like it.
Wander to the 12th floor and find a secret garden style rooftop kitchen garden, with rows of fresh seasonal produce and Aracucana chickens clucking around their Tudor style coop, enjoying the same skyline views from their suite.
All these little quirks are what set the Crosby apart from other cookie cutter luxury hotels and chains—there’s the personal touch of Kit and Tim’s hospitality everywhere, and it does not go unnoticed.
While plenty of hotels these days are using herbs and veggies from their own gardens, Crosby Street takes it a step further: Not only is its garden producing watermelons and chicken eggs, but it also serves the higher purpose of “green roof,” meaning it keeps heating and cooling costs down by absorbing heat from the sun. If you’re craving a little greenery without the hassle of heading to Central Park, ask for a private tour of the rooftop and inhale the beautiful juxtaposition of fresh rosemary, some friendly chickens and an iconic skyline.
The guest only Drawing Room is a private sitting room that offers a lavish version of your own personal butler—check in at midnight, parched and hungry? No worries. There is an on-call butler 24/7 to fetch any drink, food, or anything else you might need at a moment’s notice, no matter the hour. The menu comes from the Crosby Bar on the other side of the lobby, a lovely energetic bar and restaurant that offers modern American all-day dining, an eclectic cocktail menu, and afternoon tea in the courtyard garden. You don’t need to leave the hotel for a true SoHo date night, just wander downstairs from your suite to the buzzing atmosphere for a perfectly cooked filet mignon, champagne and unforgettable chocolate espresso cake.
Always included with your stay is a scrumptious breakfast, because who could live without a fresh pain au chocolat and red eye before you walk out into the hustle of a Monday? There is no stone left unturned here, and no detail unattended. Crosby Street Hotel feels like home, in the best, quirkiest, and inviting way possible.