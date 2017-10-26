No one ever said you could become king overnight. But, with the help of Alton Lane, you could rule in just 4-6 weeks (pretty incredible turnaround time in the bespoke world). The term “bespoke,” dating back to 18th-century England, literally meant that a selection of fabric was ‘bespoken for’ a customer. Today, the term refers to a garment that is custom made for a customer without the use of a pre-existing pattern.

It starts with a visit to someone who really knows what they’re doing. There are plenty of made-to-measure, off the rack, and generally mediocre suit options out there. But who wants to impress the mediocre crowd? Go big, go bespoke, or go home.

Alton Lane has been revolutionizing the menswear industry since 2009, and has managed to marry the old Savile Row sense of style and quality with the ever fast paced and increasingly impatient marketplace. They use modern technology, like their 3-D body scanner, with master craftsman for a suit that screams custom.