I met legendary LeMans racer Butch Leitzinger in Greenwich to find him standing among a sea of Bentleys’ next to an ivory Veyron, “You’re going to be driving that one today,” he said motioning to the two-tone blue Chiron sitting impatiently in the distance.

Beautiful as it was, I don’t think I was as excited as I should have been. It’s easy to fall into a rhythm of driving amazing cars and I kind of approached the entire day in a nonchalant “Well, I guess today I’m going to drive a Bugatti” kind of way. Trust me when I tell you this: that feeling of casual apathy melted away the second I reached for the door.

Immediately upon ignition you notice the elegant symphony of the W16 engine. You read that right. This engineering marvel has a stunning sixteen cylinder engine coupled with 4 Turbochargers and 2-stage turbocharging, “We solved that whole turbo-lag problem that you might have experienced in other supercars,” Butch tells me as I accelerate aggressively onto I-684. I look over at Butch, a man who has raced for Bugatti at LeMans, and he looks like he could be drinking a cup of tea.