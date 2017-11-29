Prime seats on the Jitney are just the beginning.

People have this impression that this lovely little stretch of East End Long Island is abandoned come Labor Day Weekend, but it’s a well-kept secret that this gem, this famous South Fork spot that has only a reputation for summertime shenanigans, does not lose its allure come winter.

If anything, it’s enhanced. Come winter there’s the desertion of sunbathers, the soft sand giving way beneath your boots, the brilliant sun on your open face, the spray of ocean in the breeze. The faintest of flurries beginning to fall as you walk to the Grindstone for a homemade pumpkin spice donut and red-eye, the warm satisfaction of a bowl of spicy crab soup at a roadside hut. There’s an indescribable charm you can only feel while walking through Sag Harbor with the salt air filling your lungs, a shearling coat enveloping your body, and that sense of peace that is only ever found when you are so close to the sea.