I remember the first time I thought about this dichotomy of winter opinions when I was still in the single digits of age. Watching the local weather, the toupee topped weatherman regaled his TV audience with serious tones and exclamations of “bad weather coming”. “Bad weather?”, I said inquisitively, “Mom, doesn’t he mean ‘good weather’?” My state of mind, already warped by my youthful love of skiing, couldn’t understand why anyone would think a week of storms, snows and fresh powder would be considered crummy weather. I knew before I turned ten years old that most people didn’t see what we skiers, snowboarders and winter lovers saw when it came to weather.

I knew that with a pair of skis, a good jacket and a toasty cap, the nuisances of winter were turned into gifts of good times. That mindset has been tattooed into me ever since. I still walk out on a the first day of snows in my hometown of Tahoe City, CA and marvel how comfortable it is to be in the snowy outdoors in layers of merino wool and Gore-Tex. How far ski technology has progressed from the exorbitantly long and horribly stiff skis of yesteryear to the lightweight, super maneuverable and versatile skis of today. How a good pair of goggles can illuminate the whitest of white-out blizzards and how the hot cocoa still tastes as good as it did when my Mom used to buy it for me. For us winter lovers, we have the inside secrets to taking everyone else’s least favorite season and turning it into best time of the year.

Ski safe,

Cody Townsend