Our women’s choice this year goes to the Völkl Auras, a fantastic pair of skis that combine a burly multi-layer woodcore with two layers of titanal to produce a ride that caters to ladies who like their skiing smooth and fast — and have the power to pull it off. Not a floaty, surfy ride that less aggressive skiers will easily take a liking to, the Aura is ready to reward those who have the strength and ability to take advantage of it. Völkl’s freeride reputation among hard-charging women skiers has been built and maintained over the years mostly by the Aura, and the tradition continues with the latest model.

We really enjoyed pairing the Auras with Marker’s Free Ten, a statement of efficiency with the usual Marker trademark release properties and the perfect mix of great design, lightness and excellent functionality. The reliable Compact 2 heel provides excellent release and comfortable step-in properties in the same way as the Triple Pivot Light Toe offers power transfer. Value-driven and coming in a royal design with a freeride brake designed for the application – this is how you enter park & pipe for the first time.

Lastly, the boot. Also known as miniature torture chambers for your feet, and often the biggest hurdle for a comfortable day skiing. No more. K2’s B.F.C. 90 Heated Boots for women offer a combination of temperature comfort and stiffness, with a warmth throughout the entire boot that improves comfort and decreases risk of injury by letting your muscles relax. It’s a great combo boot for all-around conditions and intermediate to expert skier levels. A button on the side of the liner allows you to choose between three different settings, with the lowest providing you 19 hours of heat. The batteries recharge via USB cord in about six hours, giving you more than enough time to recuperate even in the peak of ski season when you’re hitting the slopes from the first to last chair.