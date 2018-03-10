There’s skiing to be had, there is still snow to be found, and there is endless amount of fun found in the San Juan Mountain Range out in Colorado. It can be a bit of a trek to get that far West of Denver, but once you find yourself winding through the incredible snow walls of the Red Mountain Pass, you start to realize it’s worth it. We headed out to Ouray for some backcountry adventures courtesy of the San Juan Hut system, then headed to Telluride for some gorgeous views, great skiing and fantastic food in a historic mountain town.

Solitude, adventure, mountains and great eats. What more can you really ask for?