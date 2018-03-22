What really sets the Alfa Romeo apart from the competition is its steering, and ultra luxe sporty interior. Sink into the sumptuous leather seats, blast the stero, and bask in the refined styling that creates an elegant ambiance.

A quick, 11.8:1-ratio rack translates to 2.3 turns lock-to-lock, and even better than the responsiveness is the intuitive feedback and road feel. Ride quality is excellent on the optional 18-inch wheels, and the structure is as solid as any in the segment. Alive and graced with some of the rawness of the 4C sports car, the Giulia steers with a precision and purity that so many brands have retreated from.

The Alfa’s corset-waisted design isn’t unconventional, yet it’s all so unfamiliar—from that pavement-sniffing triangular grille to those Italian swells and curves—that the Giulia nearly comes off as exotic. Again and again, jaded passersbys stopped what they were doing when they spotted the Alfa, firing off questions and reactions that aren’t often elicited by a sedan, let alone one that costs less than $50,000.