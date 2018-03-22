Nobody does it quite like the Italians.
Italian legend Alfa Romeo is a brand whose DNA is built on a unique motoring history. The brand’s best-in-class performance and pure Italian spirit deliver an unparalleled driving experience. Since its founding in Milan, Italy, in 1910, Alfa Romeo has designed and crafted some of the most stylish and exclusive cars in automotive history.
That tradition lives on today as Alfa Romeo continues to take a unique and innovative approach to designing automobiles...we took the latest Giulia for a spin out to the spectacular 2 Michelin starred Inn at Little Washington for a get-out-of-the-city countryside drive that let us really appreciate all the technology and artistry converging to create a shockingly affordable luxury Italian sedan.
Every detail is essential, the perfect marriage of form and function, and every design the perfect harmony between beauty and purpose, engineering and emotion. Fully reviving Alfa Romeo’s spirit and maximizing its global appeal has been one of the brands priorities in recent years.
The four-cylinder Giulia has a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine, custom crafted in Italy. The standard engine in the 2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia is a potent 2.0-liter turbocharged I-4 that churns out 280 hp and 306 lb-ft of torque and comes with an EPA-rating of 24/33 mpg city/highway with the Q2 rear-wheel drive model and 23/31 mpg with the Q4 all-wheel-drive model.
SURPRISING LUXURY INTERIOR & EXTERIOR
The Giulia comes with many well-appointed trappings of luxury, one of its biggest strengths. It’s the closest thing to a four-door Ferrari that you’ll ever experience, yet people can actually afford one. People weren’t always sure what the Alfa was, but they sure as hell liked it.
What really sets the Alfa Romeo apart from the competition is its steering, and ultra luxe sporty interior. Sink into the sumptuous leather seats, blast the stero, and bask in the refined styling that creates an elegant ambiance.
A quick, 11.8:1-ratio rack translates to 2.3 turns lock-to-lock, and even better than the responsiveness is the intuitive feedback and road feel. Ride quality is excellent on the optional 18-inch wheels, and the structure is as solid as any in the segment. Alive and graced with some of the rawness of the 4C sports car, the Giulia steers with a precision and purity that so many brands have retreated from.
The Alfa’s corset-waisted design isn’t unconventional, yet it’s all so unfamiliar—from that pavement-sniffing triangular grille to those Italian swells and curves—that the Giulia nearly comes off as exotic. Again and again, jaded passersbys stopped what they were doing when they spotted the Alfa, firing off questions and reactions that aren’t often elicited by a sedan, let alone one that costs less than $50,000.
If you want to drive something bold and beautiful, fun and efficient (27 miles per gallon, combined), upgrade to the elusive and exotic Giulia. It is a stunning option with value and style in the frequently too-vanilla premium sedan segment. Nothing quite like Italian craftsmanship.
The century old Italian motorsport company is quite the namesake in the automotive industry but has always had more of a cult type following here in the states. It feels like the iconic brand is finally taking on the market with an incredibly impressive portfolio of cars that bring style, swagger, and performance to a world that’s completely overrun with the slightly boring and overrated sports cars that tend to crowd our city streets.
Alfa Romeo is writing a new chapter in its more than century-long history that represents an extraordinary opportunity to realize the brand’s full potential. Alfa Romeo is winning the hearts of a new generation and retaking its rightful position as one of the world’s most desired premium brands.
It is, once again, one of the leading symbols of Italian engineering and style, an icon of Italy’s technological excellence and creative spirit.
The Giulia captures the pure and original spirit of the brand – that instantly recognizable thoroughbred character. These models are testament to Alfa Romeo’s La meccanica delle emozioni spirit and quintessential examples of what people have come to expect from the iconic, motorsporting legend and monster making machine that is Alfa Romeo.