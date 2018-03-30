For the East Coasters who have just barely recovered from yet another Nor’easter, everyone seems ready to say goodbye to winter and hop into Spring. But if you indulge Mother Nature just a touch and embrace the season of snow a bit longer, you’ll set yourself up for some magical adventures.

Far out in the Centennial mountain range, miles from civilization and deep in the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest lies a little hut, a refuge from wind and snow with a roaring wood burning stove and a few cozy beds to call home. That cozy little home is known as the Hellroaring hut, a glorified tent getaway that lets you explore the backcountry like you’ve never seen it and ski powder like you could never find at a resort. It’s backcountry camping at its absolute finest, and the snow is better than ever right now. It’s still coming down hard, and there are fresh tracks to be laid. Give those skis one more turn before you call it quits.