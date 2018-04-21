2018 is the year of the never ending winter. Make the most of it, book a last minute flight to Reno, and get in those very last turns of the season. There is absolutely nothing more liberating than shredding that pow in a t-shirt, adult beverage in hand and sunshine on your face. This is the weekend to close out the season and really take in those Tahoe turns!

Spring skiing is an entire genre unto itself—you get to enjoy the slopes with some of the best spring skiing in the country, plenty of snow, the sunshine, and lack of crowds. Warmer temps in April create a sort of mashed potatoes/corn powder on the slopes—imagine little round pieces of snow that help you turn effortlessly.

While conditions vary from year to year, the Sierra Nevada Mountains on the northern California and Nevada border may receive some of their biggest storms late in the season and have occasionally kept a few trails open until late June. Right now, most resorts have their last day of the season scheduled in the next few weeks—so get those last turns in!