Hundreds of years ago, California was a primitive state. A place where the adventurous would set sail to, where the cowboys found a home, where the gold rush brought forth thousands of eager and ambitious workers. It was rustic and rural, wild and windswept.

The California of today doesn’t always necessarily conjure those images. Instead, we tend to think of celebrities and manmade monuments, of beach ready bodies and surfer tans. But there’s a different side to this gargantuan state, somewhere that still holds the mystique and lure that brought pioneers out west years and years ago. The legendary Redwoods forest of Humboldt County is one of the most magnificent places on earth. At least once in your lifetime, you need to walk, explore and soak up the silence and grandeur of a forest unlike any other in the world.

The gentle hum of silence, the awe inspiring height of the trees, the way the mist envelopes and transports you…it’s breathtaking. We booked a little cabin at Elk Meadow Cabins just north of Eureka and set off for a completely different sort of adventure, to get a true sense of the beauty that makes up the North Coast of California.