There’s a warmth and quickness to this home, a breathtaking view and plethora of roses and lemon tree surrounds. This sacred space that was once a loving family home to Don and Diane Bliss is now a place where people come to love and laugh, to be together and to share in the Lynmar Life.

Visiting Lynmar Estate is like unlocking a secret garden door that leads to the heart of the Russian River Valley wine and food culture. Pop into the tasting room for a truly thoughtfully crafted food and wine experience, courtesy of a detail oriented hospitality staff and Chef David, the head chef responsible for all the local, fresh and delectable treats to feast on between sips and swirls. It offers a sort of complete sensory immersion in the estate, eating from the land you are living on. His chef’s garden, right behind the tasting room, overflows with all sorts of fresh fruits, vegetables, herbs and spices, and the obvious connection between the grapes grown here and the food served is an intimate and primal feeling.

Satiate yourself with wine and a few bites of tomatoes and amaranth from the vine and you can either find your way back to the car or simply find the footpath and stroll along, lost in the vines and natural chaos of the sensational gardens when the Bliss House appears in all of its glory.