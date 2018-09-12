It isn’t often that we come across a hotel restaurant that captures our attention, much less steals our heart. The Taj Campton hotel’s Campton Place, a one-Michelin-star restaurant, is one of those rare diamonds in the rough. This innovative and overall daring gastronomic adventure is reason enough to hop on a plane for a weekend getaway in San Francisco—the luxurious hotel suites to collapse on once you’ve entered your Michelin food coma are just an added bonus.

The Taj Campton is in the middle of the insanity that is San Francisco’s Chinatown, acting as an island of escape in the center of a coveted locale, right along Stockton Street and walking distance from the city’s financial district. It’s got refined décor, impeccable service, and one of the country’s best Indian chefs in the heart of Union Square. You’re surrounded by architecture, iconic landmarks, and fantastic food and culture. While Taj is happy to play perfect host to those on leisure or romantic trips to Downtown San Francisco, the hotel is really the ideal spot for those who travel to this city for business and stay for pleasure.