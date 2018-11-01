EAT AT THE ON SITE JEAN-GEORGES VONGERICHTEN RESTAURANT

After getting in those runs and spending all day on mountain, retreat to your luxurious soaking tub in your suite and get ready for an unforgettable dining experience. The hotel’s on sight restaurant, J&G Grill offers warm sophistication in a relaxed atmosphere. Conceived by the one and only Jean-Georges Vongerichten, it’s hearty mountainside fine dining with stunning views, day and night.

Gray quartz stone walls lend a rustic feel, and rings of big globe lights hanging from above add a simple but sophisticated touch. Apres ski diners congregate in luxe casual chic attire for plates of tender braised short rib with jalapeño-apple puree and rosemary crumbs. Start with the tuna tartare with avocado, spicy radish and soy-ginger dressing, made with ahi that’s caught and flown in the same day from Honolulu Fish Company. Then move on to the trout almandine with fresh catch that’s plucked from the nearby Snake River in Idaho, or the decadent Beef Tenderloin—melt in your mouth perfection.

The wine list is substantial but the cocktails are signature— and even the mocktails are fantastic, for those who need to take it easy after all that altitude. A local favorite is the 7452 Mary, featuring oat-distilled Vodka 7000’ from local High West Distillery, a foamy wasabi and celery espuma (celery and green apple juices, lime, wasabi powder, salt, Xantana) and a sprinkle of cayenne pepper.