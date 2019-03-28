Until the showers of April, and the warmth of May, now is the sweet spot for late season skiing—the polar vortex has ended, but we’ve had such beautiful precipitation that there is still an abundance of snow (even on the East Coast!) and the resorts are staying open even longer than usual.

Instead of heading to the crowded honey traps of Vermont this weekend, head to Gore Mountain—-a gem of a mountain tucked away in the Adirondacks of New York that has everything you need for the ultimate family skication.

Gore is the kind of place that evokes fond memories of skiing as a child—big roaring fires, a little bit of chaos as Mom and Dad make their way to the lodge with armfuls of skis and boots, and an entire slope side of fun.

It’s a mountain where generation after generation of skiers come back, in bigger groups each year, as the families grow and grow and share this sacred sport with their loved ones.