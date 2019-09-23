The slow creep of summer’s end is upon us, and the last few weeks of sunshine are ready to be seized. Instead of crowding around Rockaway beach or the Jersey Shore with the rest of the tri-state area, we decided to embark on a different sort of getaway.

The magical town of Tulum is away from the big cities, blessed with ethereal scenery, and surrounded by white sand, crystal-clear waters and dense rainforest. Starlit nights slow down time, and feeling the glow of the sun on your salty skin erases all sense of worry and stress. It’s not about the all-inclusive mega-resorts of Cancun, Playa del Carmen and much of the rest of the Yucatán peninsula here. There’s no room in this town for the Americanized versions of a Mexican vacation—it’s a place for personal journey, a sacred spot that naturally lends itself to the healing of the soul.

It has to be said, the visual beauty of Tulum tends to be ultra instagrammable, and there’s a bit of bragging rights among the fashionistas and wealthy New Yorkers that favor this spiritual oasis—but there’s still a lack of pretense. Even with Tulum’s popularity growing, there’s still a sense of peace and retreat to be found wherever you go.

Surprisingly, the sargassum (a type of seaweed that washes up on the beaches daily) that has been keeping many of the tourists away has brought back a touch of the wild allure that made Tulum famous in the first place. If you’re looking for a less-crowded way to experience the amazing restaurants, gelato, culture, art and cenote’s then the time to visit Tulum is now.