The convenience of being able to walk downstairs, pop on your pre-warmed boots and be on the slopes in minutes is a major plus – none of that schlepping to and from the car with a heavy pile of gear on your shoulders. This member of the St. Regis family truly lives up to the brand’s luxurious standards. From the moment you walk through the gilded doors there’s a welcoming ambiance of western luxury, with crackling fireplaces and a sumptuous hot cocoa bar to greet you.

Personal butlers ensure that your every desired needs are met, from shoe shines in the evening to champagne deliveries and having your ski boots cozy and awaiting your arrival for first tracks. For when you need to give those thighs a break after slashing enough black diamonds for the day, find the chaise-lined ski beach and heated terrace with a 40-foot fire garden, ideal for viewing people and mountains, exclusively for St. Regis guests. The private midmountain location puts you steps from the trails yet still close to Park City’s nightlife for the best of both worlds.