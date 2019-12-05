The scent of summer lingers in the air but as the crisp waft of an autumn breeze starts to haunt our doorway the itch of winter sets in, and that means its time to plan the ultimate ski trip of the season.
We generally hit the mountains pretty hard, with a wide variety of backcountry/alpine touring and a little adventure sprinkled in between but the only way to survive those big mountain adventures is to get some epic resort skiing and true relaxation in between those frigid backcountry hut tours.
ENJOY THE IN-HOUSE SKI BUTLERS AND CONCIERGE
The best place to find those fantastic turns paired with a true luxurious getaway is Deer Valley’s St. Regis. Situated way up top in the mountains, just southwest of Park City and on its own mountainous turret, the ski-in ski-out hotel is everything you want in a glamorous winter getaway.
The convenience of being able to walk downstairs, pop on your pre-warmed boots and be on the slopes in minutes is a major plus – none of that schlepping to and from the car with a heavy pile of gear on your shoulders. This member of the St. Regis family truly lives up to the brand’s luxurious standards. From the moment you walk through the gilded doors there’s a welcoming ambiance of western luxury, with crackling fireplaces and a sumptuous hot cocoa bar to greet you.
Personal butlers ensure that your every desired needs are met, from shoe shines in the evening to champagne deliveries and having your ski boots cozy and awaiting your arrival for first tracks. For when you need to give those thighs a break after slashing enough black diamonds for the day, find the chaise-lined ski beach and heated terrace with a 40-foot fire garden, ideal for viewing people and mountains, exclusively for St. Regis guests. The private midmountain location puts you steps from the trails yet still close to Park City’s nightlife for the best of both worlds.
EAT AT RIME SEAFOOD & STEAK BY CHEF MATTHEW HARRIS
After getting in those runs and spending all day on mountain, retreat to your luxurious soaking tub in your suite and get ready for an unforgettable dining experience. The hotel’s on sight restaurant is RIME Seafood & Steak, replacing J&G Grill and offering warm sophistication in a relaxed atmosphere. It’s hearty mountainside fine dining with stunning views, day and night.
Gray quartz stone walls lend a rustic feel, and rings of big globe lights hanging from above add a simple but sophisticated touch. Apres ski diners congregate in luxe casual chic attire for plates of lobster Pan Roast with chorizo, aged sherry, fennel and saffron and Short Rib Rigatoni bourguignon with local mushrooms and smoked parmesan. Chef Harris’ menu for RIME offers sustainably sourced seafood and locally sourced meats, including wild game – such as Delta Elk from Utah – in a modern take on the classic surf and turf. Seafood selections arrive daily from Maine, Boston and Nantucket and also feature local specialty Rocky Mountain trout.
The wine list is substantial but the cocktails are signature— and even the mocktails are fantastic, for those who need to take it easy after all that altitude. A local favorite is the 7452 Mary, featuring oat-distilled Vodka 7000’ from local High West Distillery, a foamy wasabi and celery espuma (celery and green apple juices, lime, wasabi powder, salt, Xantana) and a sprinkle of cayenne pepper.
INDULGE AND RECOVER AT THE REMEDE SPA
When you need a break from the slopes, and your muscles are crying out from Triangle Trees, find a healing hideaway at the serene Remède Spa, just steps from your suite.
The luxurious spa is a quiet hideaway, whether you want a long, healing massage or a quick manicure. The spacious 14,000-square-foot spa fills two levels of The St. Regis Deer Valley and has a soothing atmosphere that reflects the natural colors and elements of the beautiful mountain setting.
The candlelit relaxation room beckons, and the fireplace in the beige stone wall makes you want to cozy up on a padded chaise lounge with a cup of organic green tea in hand. Linger in the dim relaxation room until your therapist comes to greet you and bring you to a mountainside room, where she’ll help unknot all those tired aching muscles.
Once you’re refreshed, detox in the sauna or steam room, or unwind with a dip in the whirlpool, which sits up against an elegant aqua and navy mosaic along a tan stone wall (a larger mosaic covers the ceiling).
You’ll never want to leave.