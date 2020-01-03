Edward has always had a flair for drama, sneaking into The Apollo as a kid growing up in Brooklyn and yearning for the spotlight someday. He watched the greats—James Brown, Chuck Barry. It was his church. He started playing bass in a band out of his Brooklyn garage, then mastered the seven-string guitar and harmonica, becoming a truly talented musician in his own right. He had dreams of aspiring to the stage, and while it’s an unconventional musician’s stage, that is exactly where he has landed.

He started cutting hair as a teen at his sister’s shop, “because the money was good and the women were pretty.” He earned a little extra money and focused on his music, and then as his stylist career took off he found himself on a path that fused musical and stylistic acument.

One fateful afternoon the current Editor of Vogue, Polly Mellen, came into his salon for a haircut, and a star was born. Suddenly Edward, 20 years old, was working at Vogue and becoming one with the American pop culture that was dominating the fashion industry. He met Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, gave them some badass looking haircuts and became THE guy. The stylist, the hair dresser, the rocker, all in one. He still hangs with the Stones and is responsible for their cuts all these years later—he was just backstage at the iconic MetLife concert this summer.