Hiroki Kishimoto, founder of Japan Blue Jeans, on Becoming the Best in Japanese Denim

Brian Aitken: Can you describe what makes Japanese denim so unique and desired?

Kishimoto: There are two reasons. Firstly, a unique culture of vintage clothing has grown. Otaku culture Japanese denim fabric making has evolved rapidly since the 1990s, when used jeans were sold for over 1 million JPY (USD 10,000-). The price of used clothing has soared, and the replica brand (for example, Osaka five) boom has arrived. In addition, apparel that tries to reproduce old (vintage) clothes by themselves has appeared. Their demands are high, and their technology will improve to meet their demands.

They are an extension of their hobbies rather than a business, and they grow by making jeans.Dismantling jeans that cost more than 1 million yen, analyzing them from cotton, imagining the color of rotten jeans 100 years ago, tracing the life of the person who wore them and thinking about discoloration, the meaning of the details of jeans that were work clothes think of. As a business, Japanese denim culture would not have developed unique technology so far. As a result of continuing to meet the demands of denim heads by skilled craftsmen, there is the “now.”

Secondly, small factory with division of labor is a big part of it. The Japanese factory has its own technology in each process because it is a division of labor in all processes. A new thing is born by the combination. The process of making fabrics alone involves spinning, dyeing, sizing, warp thread, weaving, shrink proofing, and walking through at least 5 factories.

Brian Aitken: There are a lot of established denim companies and lots of boutique specialty denim companies emerging on the scene. How do you stand apart from them?

Kishimoto: I think Japan Blue is quite different to some Japanese denim brands. I don’t use vintage details for everything, or purely pursue vintage jeans. For every product I compare whether vintage or modern tech is a better fit. It makes for a unique variety and something that caters to a wider audience.