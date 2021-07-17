Ferrari’s Fastest V12 Production Car Ever: The 812 Superfast

While the dual-clutch transaxle has received some criticism from other drivers for hard shifts, I found the criticism mostly unwarranted and enjoyed the mild reminder that I was in the cockpit of a 789 horsepower performance machine. The 812 Superfast’s subtle reaction to human input reassures us that the machines haven’t completely taken over, even as technology propels supercars towards performance results often at the expense of the driving experience.

This is a car that deserves to be driven. It pleads for it. It’s 4-wheel steering system creates a virtual short wheelbase that begs for the lateral forces of the canyons, and although beautiful standing still, its true beauty is accelerating through the peripheral blur of Mulholland Drive while the symphony of the naturally aspirated engine rushes towards you from its mid-front mounted position.

Yes, as you probably already assumed from that wonderfully elongated nose, the 812 Superfast veers away from many of Ferrari’s contemporary designs and revisits its origins with a front mounted engine, with the weight placed just behind the front axle.