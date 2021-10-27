REVIEWED: THE MASERATI GHIBLI S Q4

Roughing it takes on a new meaning in your early 30’s. No longer does ‘dirtbagging’ necessarily entail just the shirt on your back and a ten year old car with more than a few battle scars and a slightly questionable engine.

Now we have the option of ‘glamping’, which could mean everything from an air-conditioned tent (not actually real camping at all), or staying at the historic Camp 4—‘climbers camp’—with a few life luxuries that add to the experience. Like keeping your old-fashioned whiskey kit and climbing gear in a Maserati trunk. And don’t tell anyone, but we may have set a new record for getting from Tuolumne Meadows to Yosemite Valley… We took the concept to the next level by hitting CA-101 and heading to one of the world’s greatest wonders, Yosemite National Park, with another one of the world’s greatest wonders, the Maserati Ghibli S Q4. Why not get out to the wild and connect with nature in an automobile that feels so incredibly natural and wild? The Ghibli S Q4 is a unique marriage of elegance meets sportcar, drawing on the iconic Maserati design and amping up the horsepower to a whole new level.

The car is rear-biased all-wheel drive, has 50/50 weight distribution, and utilizes hydraulic power steering. Cross-drilled 14.1-inch rotors straddling six-piston Brembo calipers? Check. Then there’s the 3.0-liter packing two turbochargers, 404 hp, and 406 lb-ft of torque. It’s the dark horse in the premium mid-size luxury market. The aggressive front headlights create unusual luminous surrounds thanks to the LED Daytime Running function and seem to converge on the large chromed Trident logo suspended in the middle of the radiator grille, giving the front serious style.

The Ghibli S Q4 wraps you in a luxurious, comfortable interior: without detracting from the loveliness of the car’s lines, the long wheelbase gives you one of the roomiest interiors in the sports sedan category. The seats, upholstered in soft leather, have wraparound forms with the iconic logo ever so subtly present. This beast is powered by the same engine as the rear-wheel drive Ghibli S, but with more power…an efficient 3 litre Twin Turbo V6 that delivers a peak of 410 horsepower (301 kW) at 5,500 rpm and is credited with a maximum torque, in Sport mode, of 550 Nm at just 1,750 rpm.

Why would you ever leave Sport mode?! The crazy torque value gives a seriously aggressive response, delivering excitement with every tap of the toe.

The brushed aluminum Active Shift gear shift paddles, mounted behind the steering wheel and integrated in the steering column, look super sporty while working really well for complete control of gear shifts regardless of road conditions. It’s comfort, class, and incredible power all wrapped in one beautiful sparkling blue package…though ours needed a serious bath after it’s trip to the mountain. The handling is the epitome of ‘hugging the pavement’ and made each twist and turn up to Glacier Point feel like our very own roller coaster.

Who needs an amusement park when you have the Ghibli at your fingertips?