For those inbound skiers, there’s nowhere quite like skiing out at Deer Valley Resort, a skiers-only haven since 1981. Nestled in the Wasatch Mountains of Utah it’s just 36 miles east of Salt Lake City, in the historic mining town of Park City. The snow here is copyrighted ‘The Greatest Snow On Earth®’ with an annual average of 300 inches blanketing Deer Valley’s six mountains – Little Baldy Peak, Bald Eagle, Bald, Flagstaff, Empire and Lady Morgan – offering a ton of ground to cover.

While we all love après ski with the boarders and the hot toddies and drunken snowmen cocktails, there is something really traditional and sacred about having only skiers on the mountain. No chairlift splits, twists or tangles. It’s commonplace now that snowboarders are welcome everywhere else—the rebellion of the ‘90s has prevailed. There are only three ski-only resorts nationwide, and Deer Valley remains one of them. These slopes are dedicated as serious terrain for serious skiers. Find yourself in Triangle Trees for some gnarly adventures, or cruise down mid-mountain for some of the most scenic views in the country.

There’s something for everyone here—21 chairlifts, 101 ski runs, six bowls, 12 restaurants, 300 annual inches of powder, 2,026 acres of alpine skiing, and a renowned ‘reindeer’ ski school for the little ones.