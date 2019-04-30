Managing remote teams is a whole different ballgame. Yet in the age of flex work, satellite offices, and telecommuting, mastering this skill set is no longer optional.

Managing remotely has quickly become the norm in today’s work world. And yet, it’s not easy. With more employees working remotely or on flex schedules, it can be tough to create the kind of connection you need to help people do their best work. You can’t pick up on non-verbal cues. You can’t tell if they’re having a good or bad day. You can’t have those quick, informal interactions needed to form comfortable, cooperative relationships.

This is why you must be intentional about projecting to your remote workers the kind of environment and team culture you want. You must ask more, listen better, clarify more, explore challenges together, and engage on personal stuff in addition to work stuff. The best managers are able to do these things in a way that builds loyalty and connections that endure the ups and downs of corporate life.

The best managers seek to intentionally shape work environments. Managers who excel at creating the best environments, where people thrive and great work gets done, as “self-determined managers.” This is challenging and relentless work even when everyone works in close quarters. So, when distance is a factor, a great manager must push even harder to build a positive culture and get the most out of their team.

Here are eight things the best managers do to successfully lead remote teams:

They keep in touch.

Great managers connect with their people by email, Skype, or phone conversations. This isn’t an occasional event either; it’s a regular and predictable conversation that they look forward to.

They focus on more than tasks.

The best managers know they need to show that they worry about everyone’s successes and challenges. It’s not only about the project or job at hand.

They talk about personal stuff and professional stuff.

Being remote doesn’t mean treating people like distant relatives. Good managers master the art of chatting and also take time to discuss and share information about what’s going on.

They even talk about themselves a little.

They know that managing well is personal, and they don’t forget this just because their team member isn’t in the room with them that day.

They listen more carefully.

The greatest managers listen more when they are talking with people who aren’t in the room with them. They are more attentive, more alert for signs and clues, and more conscious of the need to understand what is really going on.

They get really clear about what they need done.

They know the goals their employee needs to achieve and what standards need to be met. They know it’s harder to course correct along the way when everyone is remote and that less time together requires more clarity up front.

They ask more questions too.

Great managers ask questions about context, about things that get in the way, about local relationships, and about resources. They make fewer assumptions that they know how things are or what would be best, so they inquire more and assume less.

They do more coaching.

They do so not because remote employees need more coaching than other team members, but because there is a ton of value in exploring alternatives and options, and that’s what coaching is. As a result, a large part of the conversation is the manager and the remote worker together coming up with great solutions given the environment the employee is working in—talking about priorities, and resources, and opportunities, and possible pitfalls, and choices.

Bad managers do the opposite of these things. They listen less, not more. They make assumptions and do not offer help. They gather information they need but do not share. They give tasks without offering support. They take little interest in the person on the other end of the line. And they do not look forward to the conversation but see it as a chore.

To steer clear of these mistakes, grab a post-it and write out the following checklist. Refer to it before you connect with your remote team. When you’ve covered all five of these items, you’ll have had a really good call with them.

Inquire more, much more

Get really clear about goals and standards

Explore options together

Share—personal and professional

Support well by assuming less

It takes a conscious effort to avoid the pitfalls of managing remotely. You can get the best out of your remote workforce by showing up for your team and projecting a supportive environment to them. Anything less and you’re missing a valuable opportunity to get the very best from your people.