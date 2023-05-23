Yelp Faces Urgent Calls for Sale or Merger by Activist Investor

Activist investor TCS Capital Management has made a bold move by urging Yelp Inc (YELP.N) to explore strategic options, including a potential sale or merger with online-services company Angi Inc (ANGI.O). This announcement sent Yelp’s shares soaring by 10% in premarket trading, reflecting the market’s positive response to the potential consolidation.



TCS Capital, which holds a significant stake of over 4% in Yelp, believes that the company is significantly undervalued and could command a sale price more than twice its current share price. Yelp’s market valuation currently stands at approximately $2.1 billion, surpassing Angi’s valuation by around $500 million.

Eric Semler, the founder of TCS Capital, asserts that a merger with Angi, formerly known as Angie’s List, has the potential to create a dominant player in the thriving $500 billion home services market. Both Yelp and Angi operate in the online home services industry, providing assistance to customers seeking repairs, renovations, and other home care needs. Additionally, Yelp offers a platform for user reviews covering a wide range of local businesses, from restaurants to mechanics, further enhancing its market presence.

Semler emphasizes the potential revenue synergies and cost savings that could arise from a merger between Yelp and Angi. Drawing from his experience as a former board member and long-term investor in Angi, he believes that such a combination could ultimately double the value of Yelp’s shares.

As of now, Angi has yet to respond to requests for comment from Reuters. However, a spokesperson for Yelp acknowledged the importance of maintaining an active dialogue with shareholders and appreciates constructive feedback regarding the company’s operations and avenues for value creation.

Yelp’s shares experienced a significant boost, rising to $35.70 before the market opened. Since its initial public offering in early 2012, the stock has seen a remarkable 47% increase, while the benchmark S&P 500 index (.SPX) has more than tripled during the same period.

Yelp’s recent performance reflects strong demand for its advertising products, even amidst a climate where businesses are scaling back on marketing expenditures. In the last reported quarter, the company witnessed a 13% rise in revenue, prompting Yelp to revise its full-year net revenue outlook upwards.

The unfolding developments between Yelp and TCS Capital Management highlight the potential for significant value creation and strategic realignment within the online services sector. As stakeholders eagerly await further updates, industry observers will closely monitor the outcome of this potential merger or sale, which could have a profound impact on the competitive landscape of the home services market.