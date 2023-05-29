Manthey’s Porsche 911 GT3 Performance Kit Now Available in the United States

For high-end automotive aficionados in the United States, the driving experience just got even better. Owners of the coveted Type-992 911 GT3 now have the exclusive opportunity to enhance their car’s performance with the groundbreaking Manthey Performance Kit, available through a certified Porsche Center.

The Manthey Performance Kit takes the already impressive racetrack performance of the 911 GT3 to an unprecedented level through a series of modifications. These enhancements encompass aerodynamics, chassis setup, braking, and reduced unsprung mass, delivering a heightened sense of confidence to drivers of all skill levels. As a testament to its capabilities, a test vehicle equipped with the kit completed a lap of the legendary Nürburgring Nordschleife in a blistering 6 minutes and 55.737 seconds – a remarkable improvement of 4.19 seconds over the standard 911 GT3. Notably, despite the performance-oriented upgrades, the road registration and vehicle warranty remain unaffected for equipped models.

Starting from June 2023, driving enthusiasts will have the extraordinary chance to experience the Manthey-equipped 911 GT3 firsthand at the renowned Porsche Experience Centers in Atlanta and Los Angeles. During an immersive 90-minute session priced at $1,675, participants will be able to compare the 911 GT3 with and without the Manthey Performance Kit. This exceptional experience comprises various modules meticulously designed to showcase the kit’s undeniable merits. Additionally, drivers at the PEC Los Angeles can opt for an extended four-hour program. Detailed booking information can be found at PorscheDriving.com.

In addition to its unrivaled performance, the Manthey Performance Kit ensures that cars equipped with it are visually distinguishable. Notably, the front of the vehicle receives larger spoiler lips and side flaps, working in harmony with the modified air guide elements on the underbody to enhance front axle downforce. The rear modifications are even more pronounced. The 911 GT3’s swan-neck-supported wing is now wider and incorporates a Gurney flap. The enlarged end plates feature distinctive Manthey logos, while the wing’s angle of attack has been increased. Furthermore, the rear diffuser fins are extended and made of lightweight carbon fiber reinforced plastic (CFRP), while CFRP aerodiscs on the rear wheels enhance overall aerodynamic efficiency.

The kit also includes a specially developed four-way coilover suspension, a result of the collaborative efforts between Porsche and Manthey. With four adjustable positions and a tool-free adjustment system, this suspension upgrade provides a remarkable 10 percent increase in spring rates at the front axle and seven percent at the rear, significantly improving handling without compromising daily usability. The kit also incorporates braided steel brake lines, and racing brake pads are available as an optional extra for those seeking the ultimate in stopping power. Moreover, high-performance enthusiasts can opt for lightweight forged wheels, reducing unsprung mass by approximately 16 lbs., albeit at an additional cost when combined with the kit.

For Type-992 911 GT3 owners yearning for the Manthey Performance Kit, they can inquire about installation through a Manthey-certified Porsche Center. The kit is currently available for purchase, starting at an MSRP of $57,300. The lightweight forged wheels, which look incredible and further enhance performance, can be obtained for an additional $15,500, excluding the cost of labor for installation.