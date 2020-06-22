Coronavirus wreaked havoc on workers’ calendars. Our data showed workers became busier, we worked longer hours, and we saw our calendars get more chaotic after our employers started mandating that we work from home. We found that:

Workers spent an extra 1-1.5 hours per week in team sync meetings, a 29% increase.

They are also spent 24% more time in one-on-one meetings.

Fragmented time (chunks of time to work that are shorter than two hours) increased 11%

But as we start trickling back into the office, will things necessarily calm down? It seems doubtful. Here are five tips for keeping your schedule organized so you don’t get overwhelmed as you work to get back into a rhythm.

1. Schedule time to optimize your calendar every week

As you head back into the office, now is a perfect time to set new, better routines. The first step is asking yourself whether you’re making time for what matters to you. Whether the answer is yes, no, or somewhere in between isn’t what matters most. The important thing here is to have a clear answer.

Set aside at 15-20 minutes at the start of your week to proactively plan what you want to accomplish before the end of the week and 15-20 minutes at the end of each week to journal what you accomplished and what got in your way.

In the first sit-down, write down what you want and need to accomplish. You may want to use task management software to keep up with these goals. In the second, write down what worked and what didn’t throughout the week.

This process will teach you a lot about your priorities, work habits, and roadblocks. Plus, it’ll give you a list of your accomplishments that may come in handy when it comes time for your performance review.

2. Lightly audit your calendar

We saw our calendars get full to the brim with new meetings when workplaces moved to remote work. So going back to the office is the right time to try a lightweight calendar audit to help you find opportunities to spend your time more effectively.

Start by choosing a representative week on your calendar and printing that week (or saving it as a PDF you can mark up). Then you’ll want to rate each of your meetings 1-5 in order of importance.

Mission-critical events you absolutely have to attend Events you need to attend to do your job and no one else can attend for you Someone needs to attend these, but with enough lead time and training, someone else could attend these for you Events that straddle the line between necessary and nice-to-have Events that have no real impact on your job

Type 5 meetings are easy wins. Cancel them or push them off. They should never be recurring. Scrutinize type 4 meetings very closely. This is a good area to push back in a nice way to see if you’re truly needed. These should almost never be recurring. Type 3 takes some work, but can really pay off. This isn’t just how you open up more time for yourself now, but on an ongoing basis. By learning how to better train your team and delegate, you open up more opportunities for your team to grow while giving you more tools on how to juggle expanding responsibilities. You can evaluate type 2 meetings for frequency and timing. For example, maybe not all one-on-ones need to be weekly.