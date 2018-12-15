Scandalous, indeed. Well, the scandal may be decades old and even tame in comparison to today’s dirty politics, but the hotel lives on and thrives in the legend that surrounds its namesake. They’ve embraced their history, and used it to create a pretty unforgettable experience.

Book the appropriately named Scandal Suite for a trip that will feel like a visit back in time. This was originally Room 214, the infamous room used as a lookout point for Howard Hunt and G Gordon Liddy as a group of burglars, on behalf of rogue elements in the GOP party, broke into the headquarters of the Democratic Party in order to photograph documents and plant listening devices. Howard Hunt and G Gordon Liddy were tasked with watching for any police activity.

They unfortunately did not notice the two hippie looking police officers who had been alerted by a security guard that a piece of tape had been duct taped over the GOP’s main door, thus preventing it from locking. Howard and G Gordon did not succeed in their roles as lookout men, as those police officers arrested five men that evening and the scandal broke.