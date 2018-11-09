“It’s time to call it, Jenna”. My midwife speaks softly and with kind eyes, knowing that this isn’t what I want to hear. “The babies heart rate is too erratic, your white blood count is high, and your water broke 23 hours ago. We need to call the surgeon and perform a c-section.”

“One more push?” I ask meekly. She shakes her head, so I demand instead of asking. “One more push!”. She lets me bear down with all my might, teeth gritted and belly heavy, but it’s for my mental state more than anything else. The baby doesn’t budge and the next few minutes are a buzzy blur of drugs and indecency as a rather aggressive nurse attacks a catheter into my body. The hallway wheeling feels like floating, my husbands hand the only thing keeping me on the ground, and the pitocin induced contractions reach a peak just before the anesthesiologist steps in to numb me.

I find a calm in the storm, my husbands gentle eyes and my midwifes hand on mine, and reflect on the past 24 hours of excruciating labor, which somehow suddenly translated to love.

I’m reminded of the past 9 months of pregnancy, and before that the past 4 years of cancer treatments, and eventually the past decade of my life with Brian that has led me here.

We started this emotional journey years ago, with a Stage II Invasive Ductal Carcinoma diagnosis at the tender age of 27 that led to a mastectomy, months of chemotherapy, twenty eight radiation sessions and a “strong recommendation” from my oncologist that I’d need in vitro fertilization when we decided to start our family.

As newlyweds and optimists, we smiled, laughed, and enjoyed small moments until we finally received clearance to “start the process”. And, when we did, we turned to WINFertility.

As newlyweds and optimists, we smiled, laughed, and enjoyed small moments until we finally received clearance to "start the process". And, when we did, we turned to WINFertility.

WIN also works as a match maker of sorts, pairing you with the best doctor for the most optimal results. The specialist they chose for me was Dr. Alan Copperman of Reproductive Medicine Associates New York—one of the most renowned and accomplished doctors within his field.

Dr. Copperman saw our vision, walked us through all options and concerns, and was there for us every step of the way—through failed implantations and the final successful transfer, he never gave up or faltered. It’s not just baby rearing that takes a village, sometimes it’s the baby making too. He helped bring this dream baby of ours to reality, this little creature that was now sending convulsing pain through my body and begging to be out in the world.