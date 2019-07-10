There is a place in this world where the air seems a little purer, the landscape a little brighter, the world more primitive. Where glaciers glisten and bald eagles abound, where salmon spawn and brown bears hunker down. That place is Alaska, the last great frontier. With so many miles of unexplored land, it’s one of the greatest and wildest places a human being can experience.

There are many ways to see the last great frontier—a bus tour from Anchorage, a cruise around the Pacific—and those are fun, sure. But the really wild terrain, the really remote parts of this incredible state, the sort of isolation that Chris McCandless and thousands after him have yearned for, that’s what we wanted to see. That’s where the true Alaska begins.